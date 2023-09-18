New Delhi: As the nation revels in cinematic splendor, Gadar 2 remains the undisputed champion of the box office, amassing a staggering Rs 520 crore net in its 6th weekend. This extraordinary feat is all the more remarkable as the film faces fierce competition from new releases.

This cinematic masterpiece continues to capture the hearts of audiences across the nation, proving that it's more than just a movie – it's a cultural phenomenon. Gadar 2's enduring popularity speaks to its universal appeal and the profound impact it has made on viewers.

In a landscape filled with challenges, Gadar 2 stands tall, reaffirming its status as a true people's film, breaking barriers, and setting new records with each passing weekend. As it enters its 6th week, there seems to be no stopping the Gadar 2 phenomenon, and its legacy is destined to shine brightly in the annals of Indian cinema.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.