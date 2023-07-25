trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640334
Sunny Deol's Son And Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Are All Set To Enter Films Together With 'Dono'

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to make his directorial debut, with the two fresh faces. The film titled - Dono is a story of innocence, love and life and is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Sunny Deol's Son And Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Are All Set To Enter Films Together With 'Dono' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma are all set to step into the world of cinema with Rajshri Productions's upcoming sweet love story 'Dono'

The one-minute teaser, released on Tuesday, gives a sneak peek into the world of 'Dono'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The story seems to take place at a wedding where Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom. The teaser showcases a grand landscape capture and lavish wedding visuals. 

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride.

For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be released in cinemas soon.

One of the most iconic film from the production house is 'Maine Pyar Kiya' directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film marked the debuts of Barjatya and Bhagyashree. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree. 

Rajshri is a film production and distribution company established in 1947, which is primarily involved in producing Hindi films.

The most successful films produced by the company include 'Dosti' (1964), 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se' (1978), 'Nadiya Ke Paar' (1982), 'Saaransh' (1984), 'Maine Pyar Kiya' (1989), 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' (1994), 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' (1999), 'Vivah' (2006) and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (2015). 

It has produced successful shows like 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki', 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', and 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

