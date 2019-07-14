close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Super 30

'Super 30': Nandish Sadhu thanks Hrithik Roshan for memorable debut

In 'Super 30', Nandish Singh Sandhu played the role of Anand Kumar's brother 

&#039;Super 30&#039;: Nandish Sadhu thanks Hrithik Roshan for memorable debut
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nandishsandhu

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, who made his Bollywood debut with "Super 30", has thanked his co-star Hrithik Roshan for making the experience "memorable".

Nandish on Sunday took to Twitter to praise Hrithik. "Good actor, good dancer, good looking, but above all a good soul. I am so fortunate to have got the chance to begin my Bollywood journey with you. You made the experience of my debut film such a memorable one. Learnt a lot from you big brother Hrithik," he tweeted.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who revolutionised the tuition system in Patna with his Super 30 programme for the underprivileged children wishing to crack the IIT entrance examination.

Nandish, known for roles in television shows like "Uttaran" and "Kasturi", will be seen next in movie "Family of Thakurganj".

Tags:
Super 30super 30 hrithik roshanNandish Sandhu
Next
Story

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wraps 'Panga', thanks Kangana Ranaut

Must Watch

PT5M30S

5W1H: 107 MLAs from Congress, TMC, CPM will join BJP, claims Mukul Roy