'Super 30': Nandish Sadhu thanks Hrithik Roshan for memorable debut

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, who made his Bollywood debut with "Super 30", has thanked his co-star Hrithik Roshan for making the experience "memorable".

Nandish on Sunday took to Twitter to praise Hrithik. "Good actor, good dancer, good looking, but above all a good soul. I am so fortunate to have got the chance to begin my Bollywood journey with you. You made the experience of my debut film such a memorable one. Learnt a lot from you big brother Hrithik," he tweeted.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who revolutionised the tuition system in Patna with his Super 30 programme for the underprivileged children wishing to crack the IIT entrance examination.

Nandish, known for roles in television shows like "Uttaran" and "Kasturi", will be seen next in movie "Family of Thakurganj".