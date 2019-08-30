close

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu in and as 'Rashmi Rocket'—Watch first look

The venture will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. 

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Taapsee Pannu will be seen in and as Rashmi Rocket, the first look teaser of which has been unveiled. The actress will be seen playing an athlete, who hails from a village in Kutch, Gujarat.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look teaser with fans. He wrote: IT'S OFFICIAL... Taapsee Pannu in and as #RashmiRocket... Directed by Akarsh Khurana... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

'Rashmi Rocket' will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. The venture will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The movie will see Taapsee play a runner who proves her mettle once she bags the opportunity.

Reportedly, the film will show how Taapsee's character, who hails from a small village manages to reach the top after fighting her own everyday battles.

The actress was earlier seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil and Telugu thriller 'Game Over'. Recently, she featured in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal' which has turned out to be a huge hit.

 

