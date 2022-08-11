Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa' new poster released! Check Out Now

New Delhi:The audience has gotten a taste of Dobaaraa's intriguing plot after watching the movie's trailer, which stars Taapsee Pannu and delves deeply into a mystery universe while leaving many questions unanswered. The creators of this mystery drama just unveiled a new poster, which introduces the audience to a new chapter of the movie while maintaining the secrecy of its plot.

The lead actress Taapsee, along with Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat, are all depicted on the newest poster for Anurag Kashyap's film Dobaaraa while they are all trapped within television screens. The movie's story is revealed on the poster in a way that has some relevance to television, but it also begs the issue of what the cast of the movie is doing in it. It will also be intriguing to watch how this television set relates to and develops a time travel-related story.

The film, which stars Taapsee Pannu, is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose and is directed by the renowned director Anurag Kashyap. The film is scheduled to be released on 19th of August.