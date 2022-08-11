NewsEntertainmentMovies
TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa' new poster released! Check Out Now

The movie 'Dobaaraa' has been able to create quite a buzz among the general audience ever since its trailer dropped, and now the makers have unveiled a new poster for the film. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa' new poster released! Check Out Now

New Delhi:The audience has gotten a taste of Dobaaraa's intriguing plot after watching the movie's trailer, which stars Taapsee Pannu and delves deeply into a mystery universe while leaving many questions unanswered. The creators of this mystery drama just unveiled a new poster, which introduces the audience to a new chapter of the movie while maintaining the secrecy of its plot.

The lead actress Taapsee, along with Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat, are all depicted on the newest poster for Anurag Kashyap's film Dobaaraa while they are all trapped within television screens. The movie's story is revealed on the poster in a way that has some relevance to television, but it also begs the issue of what the cast of the movie is doing in it. It will also be intriguing to watch how this television set relates to and develops a time travel-related story.

The film, which stars Taapsee Pannu, is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose and is directed by the renowned director Anurag Kashyap. The film is scheduled to be released on 19th of August.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?