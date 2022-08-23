Taapsee Pannu's 'Do Baaraa' fails to impress fans, earns THIS much on day 4

New Delhi: The movie 'Do Baaraa', which opened last Friday in theatres across India, has not been able to draw audiences to the ticket window as, over a period of four days, the film has struggled to reach the 3 crore mark at the box office.

According to a Box Office India report, the film, which had collected 70 lakhs approx on its opening day, managed to earn only 20 lakhs on Monday, taking its total earnings to 2.70 crore in four days.

The film, which is a time-travel mystery and stars actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, had, before its release, been screened in multiple film festivals and had received positive reviews. In India as well, the movie has been receiving encouraging and appreciative reviews from critics, but still has not been able to convert those into numbers.

The film, which also stars Rahul Bhatt and Shashwat Dwivedi in important roles, is an official remake of the Spanish hit film "Mirage".

The film, which has been written by 'Choked' writer Nihit Bhave, has been directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film, which was released on the 19th of August, like recently released Bollywood films, was targeted by a section of people on the social media asking for its boycott, and no one knows what kind of impact that must have had on its performance at the box office. With new releases in upcoming weeks, the road ahead appears bleak for the movie at the box office.