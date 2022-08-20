NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Dobaaraa' has received positive reviews from critics. The actress is being hailed for her brilliant performance in the film and is receiving positive words of mouth. However, it looks like the film has failed to set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. 'Dobaaraa' which is facing a clash with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan', minted only Rs 72 lakh on the ticket window.



'Dobaaraa' is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Mirage'. The mystery drama film revolves around a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago. She gets connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.



While Taapsee is being lauded for her performance in the film, it looks like Anurag Kashyap's directorial has failed to generate any curiosity among the audience. As per India Today report, the film registered a mere 2-3 occupancy in theatres on its opening day. The report added that several shows of the film were cancelled after the poor turnout of the crowd in the theatres.

It is to be noted that Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap had appealed to people to boycott their film 'Dobaaraa' so that they join the league of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan' and others. Cheekily responding to a question about the boycott trend prevalent in Bollywood, Taapsee had earlier told India Today, "Please everyone boycott our film, 'Dobaaraa'. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. I feel left out."

Adding to the same, Anurag stated, "Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well." The duo further asked, "I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?"

As per reports, 'Dobaara', which has been made at a budget of Rs 50 crore, collected Rs 72 lakh on the first day.



Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the opening day collections of the film on Twitter, writing, "#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri Rs 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz."

August 20, 2022

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, took to Twitter to reveal that Dobaaraa's shows are getting cancelled. "#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the Box Office, the film is registering merely 2-3 per cent occupancy while many early shows are getting cancelled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic)," he tweeted.



Predicting the fate of 'Dobaaraa' at the Box Office, Kadel also shared that the film might collect only Rs 20-35 lakh on its opening day. And in his opinion, the lifetime collection of the film might be between Rs 1.25 to 1.50 crore. "BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #Dobaaraa - Opening day- 20 -35 lakh Lifetime - 1.25- 1.50 cr (sic)," his tweet read.



Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena). The film arrived in cinemas on August 19, 2022.

