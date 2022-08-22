NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu's latest mystery-drama 'Dobaaraa' has shown some growth in collection on the third day of its theatrical release. As per the latest figures, the film collected more than Rs 1 crore on the ticket window, thus taking its total collection to over Rs 2.80 crore. Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture 'Dobaaraa' has received mixed word of mouth, however, the positive reviews have not helped the film's performance at the Box Office. Empty theatres and low response to the film are likely to bring 'Dobaaraa' in the list of loss-making Bollywood venture.

'Dobaaraa' is facing stiff competition from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan' and Telugu mystery adventure 'Karthikeya 2' starring actor Nikhil at the Box Office.



'DOBAARAA' REGISTERS LOW-OCCUPANCY, SHOWS CANCELLED

As per reports, 'Dobaara', which has been made at a budget of Rs 50 crore, collected Rs 72 lakh on the first day. On Day 2, the film managed to earn Rs 70 lakh followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Day 3. Thus, the first three-day collection of the film stands at Rs 2.84 crore.

While Taapsee is being lauded for her performance in the film, it looks like Anurag Kashyap's directorial has failed to generate any curiosity among the audience. As per India Today report, the film registered a mere 2-3 occupancy in theatres on its opening day. The report added that several shows of the film were cancelled after the poor turnout of the crowd in the theatres.

TAAPSEE PANNU-ANURAG KASHYAP HAD DEMANDED BOYCOTT FOR 'DOBAARAA'

It is to be noted that Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap had jokingly appealed to people to initiate the similar boycott drive against their film 'Dobaaraa', so that they join the league of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan' and others. Cheekily responding to a question about the boycott trend prevalent in Bollywood, Taapsee had earlier told India Today, "Please everyone boycott our film, 'Dobaaraa'. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. I feel left out."

Adding to the same, Anurag stated, "Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well." The duo further asked, "I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?"

ABOUT DOBAARAA

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, 'Dobaaraa' is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena). It is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film, 'Mirage'. The plot of 'Dobaaraa' revolves around a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago. She does so by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.