हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
looop lapeta

Taapsee Pannu's Netflix release 'Looop Lapeta' wins hearts worldwide

'Looop Lapeta' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. It is directed by Aakash Bhatia with Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. 

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s Netflix release &#039;Looop Lapeta&#039; wins hearts worldwide
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Netflix's highly anticipated comedy-thriller 'Looop Lapeta' premiered on February 4, 2022 and is everything the cast had promised! The film is a crazy ride of a girlfriend, Savi, played by Taapsee Pannu, trying to save her lover, Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin) from a series of fortunate and unfortunate events with a plotline as twisted as time itself.

Since its release, 'Looop Lapeta' has been trending on #1 in Films in India and in the Top 5 non-English Films worldwide on Netflix. The film has received tremendous love and appreciation from critics and audiences. It has also been in the top 10 in films in 10 countries on Netflix, including India, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Speaking on the success of 'Looop Lapeta', Taapsee shared, "I was so excited for this film to be released, as the concept is something that Bollywood hasn't seen before! When I got the script, I knew it would be something so different and I couldn't wait for the audience to see it. To see the film trending in India and internationally and being loved by audiences everywhere is a proud moment indeed. I am very happy for all the love coming our way for the film!"

Taapsee Pannu

Speaking about his excitement for his film, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said, "My second release on Netflix within a month only adds to my happiness! I am so glad to see that 'Looop Lapeta' is trending on #1 in Films in India on Netflix and in 10 countries around the world. The love for the film continues to grow and I couldn't be more grateful that my work has been liked by people not just in India but around the world!"

The film is directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari. It is the official Indian adaptation of German film 'Run Lola Run'. 

Watch 'Looop Lapeta' now, exclusively on Netflix!

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
looop lapetaNetflixTaapsee PannuLooop Lapeta releaseLooop Lapeta story
Next
Story

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol's ‘Love Hostel’ first poster out!

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Karnataka Hijab controversy referred to a larger bench