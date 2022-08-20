NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial 'Dobaaraa' starring Tapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati and been leaked online. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, has fallen prey to piracy just a day after it arrived in theatres. The entire film has been leaked on the internet by notorious websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulez and Telegram among others. The film is being downloaded and shared fiercely.

This is likely to give a jolt to the makers of 'Dobaaraa'. The film has been lauded for its content and strong screenplay but has failed to generate any curiosity among the audience. As per reports, the film recorded a very poor turnout on its opening day and there was just 2-3 per cent of occupancy in theatres. With the film being leaked online, it is likely to dent the business further.

Earlier, films like 'Vikrant Rona', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'She 2', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Sarkari Vaari Paata', 'KGF 2', 'RRR', 'Acharya', 'Stranger Things Season 4', Attack', '83' became a victim of piracy and were leaked online.

During a recent promotional event for the film, Taapsee and Anurah Kashyap had jokingly asked people to boycott 'Dobaaraa' completely. "Please everyone boycott our film, 'Dobaaraa'. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. I feel left out," the actress was quoted saying by India Today. Adding to the same, Anurag stated, "Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well." The duo further asked, "I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?"

As per reports, 'Dobaara', which has been made at a budget of Rs 50 crore, collected Rs 72 lakh on the first day.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena). The film arrived in cinemas on August 19, 2022.