Tara Sutaria Is 'Touched' After Happy Reviews Of Her Latest Release Apurva

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria is among the most beautiful and talented actresses among the young heroines of Indian cinema and never fails to impress with her craft and performance. The actress recently left everyone surprised with her completely new avatar in her latest release, Apurva, where the actress known for her beauty and elegance went completely raw and intense as she solely led the project on her shoulders. Upon its release, the film has sparked positive chatter among masses to the media critics as well ad the film industry on the first day itself as all are awed by Tara’s nuanced and bold performance. And the actress is extremely overwhelmed by the same and super grateful for it.

Since the film has been opened with a positive response from every corner and the fans and audiences are praising Tara Sutaria in the role, Tara Sutaria and the actress is overwhelmed. The admirers sent gifts, flowers, and all their love to Apurva.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a happy picture of herself, writing, "Day one... Thank you for sooo many notes, flowers and tons of love.... #APURVA is now all yours on @disneyplushotstar and we are so touched by the response already!"

Recently, the screening of the film was also held for industry personnel, including veteran trade analysts and media people, and one of them was Komal Nahta. He watched the film and shared his review on social media, saying, "Watched ‘Apurva’ today. Loved the film because it keeps you at the edge of your seat throughout! #TaraSutaria is brilliant in the first movie in which she plays the title role and such a powerful one at that! This girl has immense potential which is still to be tapped. "

Tara's received an outpour of love from her followers. One user praising her performance said, "What a brilliant performance.....you really deserve the National Award." Another expressed pride, stating, "APURVA, you nailed it!! And we all want to inform you that we are proud of you and will always be!" Others chimed in with words of encouragement, with comments like, "You deserve all of this and sooo much more" and "I also watched it .....it's fabulous, and you did an amazing job as an artist, keep it up Tara madam." acknowledging her hard work a follower wrote, saying, "You worked hard and deserve success my friend."

Tara Sutaria has truly left the nation absolutely shocked with her raw and gritty avatar in Apurva, her first solo-led film, which showcases a different avatar of the actress.