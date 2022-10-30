topStories
Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller flick 'Apurva' goes on floor

'Apurva', which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller movie 'Apurva' has started production, Star Studios announced on Sunday (Oct 30).

The studio shared the news in a post on Instagram. "Lights.. Camera.. Action Day 1 #Apurva," Star Studios captioned the post along with a photo of a clapperboard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, 'who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death'.

Sutaria, known for movies such as 'Student of the Year 2', 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap' and 'Heropanti 2', was most recently seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'.

