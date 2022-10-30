Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller flick 'Apurva' goes on floor

Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller movie 'Apurva' has started production, Star Studios announced on Sunday (Oct 30).

The studio shared the news in a post on Instagram. "Lights.. Camera.. Action Day 1 #Apurva," Star Studios captioned the post along with a photo of a clapperboard.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, 'who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death'.

'Apurva', which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

Sutaria, known for movies such as 'Student of the Year 2', 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap' and 'Heropanti 2', was most recently seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'.