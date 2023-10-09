Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Respond As Fans Ask To Give Credit To PM Narendra Modi For Famous Dialogue

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Tejas' has indeed grabbed everyone's attention, especially for its heavy inspiring dialogues. While Kangana Ranaut is seen in a never-before-seen avatar of an Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill, a particular dialogue of the film, "Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi, has caught everyone's attention while it is said to be inspired by the speech of PM Narendra Modi and now netizens are demanding a special credit of the Prime Minister for this dialogue.

Kangana's fan have drawn similarities on social media between this dialogue and an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that it is inspired by the PM’s statement while demanding credit for the Prime Minister for the same.

"Hahahaha @sarveshmewara1 Don't forget to give credit to #Modiji as a dialogue writer for #Tejas."

Responding to the same, Kangana acknowledged the inspiration from PM Modi and wrote on her social media, "Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai".

Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai ____________ https://t.co/qqc7o0No5t — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2023

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.