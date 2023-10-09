trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673166
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KANGANA RANAUT

Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Respond As Fans Ask To Give Credit To PM Narendra Modi For Famous Dialogue

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Respond As Fans Ask To Give Credit To PM Narendra Modi For Famous Dialogue

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Tejas' has indeed grabbed everyone's attention, especially for its heavy inspiring dialogues. While Kangana Ranaut is seen in a never-before-seen avatar of an Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill, a particular dialogue of the film, "Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi, has caught everyone's attention while it is said to be inspired by the speech of PM Narendra Modi and now netizens are demanding a special credit of the Prime Minister for this dialogue.

Kangana's fan have drawn similarities on social media between this dialogue and an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that it is inspired by the PM’s statement while demanding credit for the Prime Minister for the same. 

"Hahahaha @sarveshmewara1 Don't forget to give credit to #Modiji as a dialogue writer for #Tejas." 

Responding to the same, Kangana acknowledged the inspiration from PM Modi and wrote on her social media, "Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai". 

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train