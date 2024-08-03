Advertisement
THANGALAAN

Thangalaan War Song: Makers Unveil The Ultimate War Anthem Of The Year - WATCH

The makers have released the highly anticipated 'Thangalaan War Song,' composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Thangalaan War Song: Makers Unveil The Ultimate War Anthem Of The Year - WATCH (Image: X)

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film 'Thangalaan', starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, will hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Ahead its release, the makers have unveiled the title track, 'Thangalaan War Song,' showcasing Chiyaan Vikram as a fierce tribal leader. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the single on X, saying, "Feel the fury of our #Thangalaan and his tribe with #ThangalaanWarSong." Sung by Sharath Santosh, the song’s Telugu lyrics are by Chandra Bose.

Watch The ThangalaanWar Song Below: 

The title track captures the energetic essence of the film, perfectly setting the stage for the epic tale that Thangalaan promises to be. With its powerful beats and stirring melody. 'War Song' follows the release of the film's first single, "Minikki Minikki," released on July 17th. 

About Thangalaan  

Thangalaan is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their purpose. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is set in pre-independence India.

‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

