'Thank You For Coming' Twitter Review: Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Garners Mixed Reactions On Her Raunchy Comedy Film - Check Here
Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, 'Thank You For Coming' is about the complexities faced by Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang.
New Delhi: Bollywood's ravishing girl squad of actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila have made it to the big screen near you .Helmed by Karan Boolani, 'Thank You For Coming' is a sex comedy film. Fans of Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill have cheered for their favourite stars on social media.
The movie was premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September 2023. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, 'Thank You For Coming' is about the complexities faced by Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang. Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi – navigate Bhumi's complex sex life, while Kusha Kapila, her arch-nemesis misses no chance to mock her. This is how netizens have reacted to the film:
@ishehnaaz_gill Delivering stellar act __
Reviews for #ThankYouForComing movie #ThankYouForComingReview #ShehnaazGill
TYFC IN CINEMAS#ThankYouForComingInCinema https://t.co/jLzwr4TFT5 — Diksha.Sidnaaz_CG (@sidnaaz_cg) October 6, 2023
The Chick Flick Movie that got Men to say, it's relatable!
In cinemas now, book your tickets on @bookmyshowin#ThankYouForComing#DontForgetToCome#Shehnaaz_gill #ShobhaKapoor @EktaaRKapoor pic.twitter.com/3e0KdZbEqU — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 6, 2023
Today is a Big Day @ishehnaaz_gill sending you lots of good vibes.
Bappa_ bless you with good health and prosperity.
Remember it girllll USP of this movie for ur FAN is one and only shehnaazgill ____ it's treat to watch.#ShehnaazGill __ #ThankYouForComimg — Puja (@MahakudPuja) October 6, 2023
The film features the story of a Delhi-based Punjabi girl, born out of wedlock and brought up by a single mother. The story deals with female insecurities, friendship, partners, and patriarchy. The film puts the spotlight on women and their long supressed sexual needs.
#ThankYouForComingReview
People didn't like the movie so please janta man tha dekhne ka nahi dekho use acha oh paiso se Kuch bacho ko Khanna khila do ya kitab kharid do,
Even the trailer wasn't watchable,
Youth ko Kia he Sikhana chah rahe hai @EktaaRKapoor ?#abhisha #abhiya pic.twitter.com/nBVWkamlQp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) October 6, 2023
Our #ThankYouForComingReview
Khud-khushi nahi, khudkushi hai yeh film!
writes #GrouchonthecouchbyManishaLakhe
__ & 1/2#AnilKapoor and #ShehnaazGiII make this sorry tale worthwhile#cineblues #ThankYouForComing #review #moviereviews #Bollywood https://t.co/DRbRvijbMe — vishal verma (@cineblues) October 6, 2023
