'Thank You For Coming' Twitter Review: Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Garners Mixed Reactions On Her Raunchy Comedy Film - Check Here

New Delhi: Bollywood's ravishing girl squad of actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila have made it to the big screen near you .Helmed by Karan Boolani, 'Thank You For Coming' is a sex comedy film. Fans of Karan Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill have cheered for their favourite stars on social media.

The movie was premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September 2023. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, 'Thank You For Coming' is about the complexities faced by Bhumi Pednekar and her girl gang. Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi – navigate Bhumi's complex sex life, while Kusha Kapila, her arch-nemesis misses no chance to mock her.

The film features the story of a Delhi-based Punjabi girl, born out of wedlock and brought up by a single mother. The story deals with female insecurities, friendship, partners, and patriarchy. The film puts the spotlight on women and their long supressed sexual needs.