The Delhi Files Begins! Vivek Agnihotri Shares Sacred Pooja Moments From The Film’s Set

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, 'The Delhi Files,' produced by Abhishek Agarwal. The announcement of the film has stirred excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting the new story he will bring to life. Agnihotri recently shared an exciting update: the film has officially started shooting.

Agnihotri took to social media, sharing a behind-the-scenes video that marks the film’s shoot commencement. The video features the team performing a Pooja on set, offering a first glimpse of the sprawling set designed to depict the era of the partition in Kolkata. Captioning his post, Agnihotri wrote:

"SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly."

Known for his dedication to historical accuracy, Agnihotri embarked on extensive research for 'The Delhi Files.' His journey took him across the country, from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, gathering insights and data. He read over 100 books and more than 200 articles, drawing from a wealth of literature on the events that form the film's foundation. His team also traveled across 20 states, examining more than 7,000 pages of research and over 1,000 archived articles to ensure authenticity.