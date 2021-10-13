The film has got its due within such a short span of time: Akshay Kumar on Bellbottom's digital release

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 16, 2021, and within days piqued the interest of the audiences, making it a blockbuster hit on OTT.

“With a film like Bellbottom, we wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and I am glad that we partnered with Prime Video for its digital release. The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences," said Akshay Kumar.

“BellBottom is very close to my heart, and the love that it has been getting from the audiences is phenomenal. This was one of the first films to be shot during the lockdown, and I am absolutely proud of how the film has turned out to be. Despite all the challenges, we’ve managed to create a film that has been loved and appreciated by audiences worldwide. So happy to know the kind of reach Prime Video has given this film, I think we’ve hit a home run!," said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

In its maiden fortnight, Bellbottom has streamed across 98% pin codes in India, as well as in 199 countries and territories around the world.



Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom is inspired by the real-life hijacking events in the ’80s in India. BellBottom is an untold real-life story based on true events led by an undercover RAW agent by the code name - BellBottom.

The espionage thriller sees Akshay Kumar as an undercover agent who plans and executes India’s first covert operation.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani, BellBottom is streaming on Prime Video.