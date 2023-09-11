trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660833
The Great Indian Family: Trailer Of Vicky Kaushal's Family-Comedy To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

'The Great Indian Family' has a power-packed ensemble featuring highly acclaimed actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani. 

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films will release the trailer of the anticipated Vicky Kaushal starrer 'The Great Indian Family' (TGIF) on Tuesday (Sept 12). Director Vijay Krishna Acharya reveals, "TGIF is a family entertainer that is aimed at evoking a community watching experience like no other. We are set the release the trailer of the film tomorrow! TGIF is a film about the special, unbreakable bond that family members have for each other in India. I’m excited to see the reaction of the people to our trailer. I hope they love it and engage with the film and have a conversation about the message of our movie."

Earlier, Vicky had offered a sneak-peak into the eccentricities of his madcap family through a hilarious release date announcement video. This teaser sets the tone for what promises to be a laughter-filled cinematic experience suitable for audiences of all ages. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote in caption, "Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family. Milte hai on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you!"
 
'The Great Indian Family' has a power-packed ensemble featuring highly acclaimed actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani. It also stars Manushi Chhillar who has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to release on September 22, 2023. 


