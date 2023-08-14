trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649078
THE GREAT INDIAN FAMILY

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal's Film To Release Theatrically On Sept 22

Vicky gave audiences a sneak peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone! 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films' next release is going to be 'The Great Indian Family' (TGIF) starring Vicky Kaushal. The Vijay Shankar Acharya directorial is set to release theatrically on September 22 this year. Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a huge high after his last hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is helping this family entertainer. The film is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control!

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors in our country today, given his brilliant performances in films like 'Uri', 'Masaan', 'Raazi', 'Sanju', 'Sardar Udham', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', to name a few!

His choice of films has shown how he is constantly inclined to choose some of the best content that is being made by the Hindi film industry today. Thus, TGIF is certainly going to be a film to watch out for by audiences who want to see good cinema being headlined by an actor like Vicky Kaushal!

