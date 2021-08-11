The Independence Day weekend promises a treat for movie buffs

New Delhi: This year, Independence Day is falling on Sunday, which means the weekend is going to be a fun affair for all age-groups and holiday mode will be activated much in advance for everyone.

It seems like the showbiz is in sync with the celebration mood of movie buffs as a treat of films and web series of different genre are lined up for release starting Wednesday.

Here's a look at how you can make the most of this weekend binge watching some of the most entertaining line-up.

The Kissing Booth 3

The third installment of "The Kissing Booth" franchise brings back the teenage trio of Elle Evans (Joey King), Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) and Lee Flynn ( Joel Courtney) as they struggle with love and friendship. The first two parts were immensely loved and the third part looks equally promising. 'The Kissing Booth 3" returns to its original host Netflix on Wednesday.

Kuruthi

This Malayalam thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathews in pivotal role. The dark thriller is sure to give audience a roller coaster ride with some of the best talents in the Malayalam film industry coming together for the same film. Kuruthi is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

Beckett

This political thriller starring John David Washington is a political thriller. The story revolves around an American man, who becomes a target of Greek authorities after a devastating accident. The film can get interest of those who like watching thrillers with good twists and turns. The film will release on August 13 on Netflix.

Shershaah

For those who want to feel the fire of patriotism this Independence Day, 'Shershaah' is the perfect watch. The much-awaited Sidharth Malhotra starrer will drop on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. The film, based on life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film also stars actress Kiara Advani. The film will release on August 12.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Another film that showcases the glory of Indian unity, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' recreates the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Modern Love - Season 2

This eight-part anthology series is inspired by the famous New York Times column of the same name, the first season of the romantic comedy anthology show explored love in its multitude of forms - including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. Season two features eight new, unconnected stories. Modern Love season 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Kit Harington and Anna Paquin. It is set to release on August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The upcoming season of the insanely famous 'The Brooklyn Nine Nine' brings forth Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz. The fresh season will deal with the new parents who are also detectives dealing with their kids and also managing their work. The whole series will be built around things happening around the 99th precinct. It will stream on Netflix from August 12.