The Rise Of Hanuman Teaser Goes Viral, Netizens Are Blown Away By VFX - Watch

The Rise Of Hanuman Teaser: Have you seen the viral clipping yet?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Rise Of Hanuman Teaser Goes Viral, Netizens Are Blown Away By VFX - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After the debacle of filmmaker Om Raut's 'Adipurush', netizens are now talking about a new mythological movie teaser - The Rise Of Hanuman. But fortunately, the comments and reactions are all positive. The clipping looks visually appealing and is grand.

The Rise Of Hanuman Teaser is going viral on social media with many reacting to the brilliant VFX. It is presented by Shady Art Studio. It has been created and directed by Bhupender Vats. The Rise Of Hanuman will reportedly be available on YouTube. Not much information is available as of now. 


Check out some reactions here: 

Meanwhile, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The movie received massive backlash from netizens on the depiction of iconic characters. 

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) even requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning the film for defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. They also stated they needed an FIR against the director and writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It was released worldwide on June 16, 2023.

