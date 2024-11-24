The Sabarmati Report Sees Growth On Second Saturday, Collects Rs 3.18 Crore On Day 9, Total Reaches Rs 19.57 Crore

The historical drama, The Sabarmati Report, has been steadily winning hearts with its compelling narrative and impactful storytelling. As it entered its second weekend, the film witnessed remarkable growth, earning Rs 3.18 crore on its second Saturday (Day 9)—a notable increase from its first Saturday collection of Rs 2.62 crore. This strong performance demonstrates the audience's appreciation and the growing word-of-mouth buzz surrounding the film.

The Sabarmati Report: Tax-Free Status Boosts Box Office Performance

A key factor contributing to the film's sustained success is the support it has received from several state governments. Declared tax-free in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, the film has benefited from enhanced accessibility, drawing larger audiences to theatres. Have a look at the post shared by makers of the film:

While many films experience a decline in collections during their second weekend, The Sabarmati Report has bucked the trend by strengthening its position. After collecting Rs 14.53 crore in its first week, the film’s total earnings now stand at Rs 19.57 crore. The increase in footfalls during the second weekend is attributed to the film’s gripping storyline, which delves into historical truths with authenticity and emotional depth.

The film’s exploration of patriotism and one of India’s most pivotal historical events has sparked nationwide conversations. Its powerful portrayal of events and factual storytelling continue to strike a chord with viewers across the country.

The Sabarmati Report features a stellar cast, including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, the film is distributed worldwide by Zee Studios.

Currently playing in theatres, The Sabarmati Report is a must-watch for its impactful storytelling and patriotic essence.