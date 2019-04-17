The Tashkent Files continues to trend at Box Office

New Delhi: The was a lot of buzz ahead of the release of 'The Tashkent Files', a film based on the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The movie has been helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and is making a decent noise at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles shows solid trending on weekdays, despite limited showcasing [250 screens/few shows at plexes]... Tue biz higher than Mon biz,... Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 35 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 2.91 cr. India biz.”

The film is reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 2.55 crore. And it has already made a profit of around Rs 40 lakh as of now. The film has received a positive word of mouth publicity and it certainly has helped the collection figures.

It stars noted actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.