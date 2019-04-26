The Tashkent Files maintains steady growth at Box Office

New Delhi: The Tashkent Files has managed to maintain steady growth at the Box Office. The film by Vivek Agnihotri has earned Rs 7.72 crore at the ticket counters so far. It is based on the death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles shows excellent trending... Week 2 is *higher* than Week 1... 200 new screens added in Week 3 [total 450 screens]... [Week 2] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 46 lakhs, Tue 58 lakhs, Wed 43 lakhs, Thu 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.72 cr. India biz.”

#TheTashkentFiles shows excellent trending... Week 2 is *higher* than Week 1... 200 new screens added in Week 3 [total 450 screens]... [Week 2] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 46 lakhs, Tue 58 lakhs, Wed 43 lakhs, Thu 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2019

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 2.55 crore and it has already earned Rs 7.72 crore as of now. The film has received a positive word of mouth publicity and it certainly has helped the collection figures.

It stars noted actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.