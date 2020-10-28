हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
the white tiger

'The White Tiger' trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's film will keep you glued to your seats!

`The White Tiger`, written by Aravind Adiga, explores India`s class struggle. It is based on a novel with the same name. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for `The White Tiger`, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.

`The White Tiger`, written by Aravind Adiga, explores India`s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters` changes with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India.

The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man -- Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I`ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I`ve seen in a long time. Balram`s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being`s animal instinct of survival."

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021. 

