New Delhi: Actor Prabhas became a pan-India figure after the release of ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. After that, the actor went on to multiply his pan-India fandom with the release of ‘Saaho’. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to see another cinematic masterpiece from the megastar, ‘Saaho’ came as a perfect treat to Prabhas' fan army. Released in 2019, ‘Saaho’ has completed 3 years today and gave us a reason to look into the world of this action thriller.

‘Saaho’ was a good watch which came as a perfect offering to his fans ever since it has been announced. While the film has brought a bundle of reasons from its talented star cast to its high-octane action sequences, Prabhas pan India fandom holds up a big credit to make it a commercial success all over the nation. While the audience saw a cool and rugged avatar of Prabhas in the film, the actor truly cemented his name as the highest bankable star in the nation. The film released in multiple languages and catered to a larger audience. Well studded with a talented star cast, ‘Saaho’ created a rage among the audience.

While the film came after a long wait for Prabhas' fans, it turned out to be a huge commercial success. The film collected a huge figure of 148 crore rupees net in the Hindi market and was the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Moreover, the film also presented Prabhas' never seen before chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor which has been adored by the masses. The film has completed three years since its release and fans are eager to see more of the actor.