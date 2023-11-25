Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Starrer Continues To Woo Audience, Rakes In 425 Cr Worldwide - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's fandom has no bounds. He is unarguably one of the most bankable actors of today's generation, whose larger-than-life image goes beyond the box office numbers. The superstar of the nation has given numerous blockbusters over the years. He continues the same with Tiger 3, the recently released biggest Diwali release of superstar, he has also proved his strong grip on the ticket window again.

The film, despite being a Diwali day release, sent a wave of surprise in the industry as it raked in 44.50 crores on the opening day, and with each day from the release, the box office game for the film continued as it accounted for 425 crores plus on the global box office and is still going strong.

The Salman Khan starrer has been loved unanimously by the fans and the audiences, and it has entered 'Super Hit status" at the box office. The audiences loved Salman Khan in the character of Tiger, and in the action and emotions, he delivered his best performance after Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In a recent interview with ANI, Salman Khan commented, "I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together.

Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the 'Tiger' franchise came along. We did a film called 'Yuvvraaj' in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the 'Tiger' franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry."

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. The cameos have been lauded greatly across the country. Just like the two previous installments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The action film Tige 3 features Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and the film, helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The superhit verdict has been given by trade and box office web platforms.