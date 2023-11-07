trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685524
Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG Spy Universe Set To Surprise Audience With New Record At Box Office

Salman Khan is coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood in 'Tiger 3' and the roar of his arrival is making noise around the corners. 

Nov 07, 2023
New Delhi: As much as the audience is looking forward to Diwali, they are also eagerly eyeing the release of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', which is the biggest thing of this festive season. The trailer and the action-packed video units have fondly clarified that this time Salman Khan is going to raise the bar of action to the next level. 

Interestingly, the superstar has set a record, as the film will have 12 action sequences which is the most number of action sequences ever witnessed in a spy universe film. 

Salman Khan is coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood in 'Tiger 3' and the roar of his arrival is making noise around the corners. 'Tiger 3' is going to set a record as the film will have the most number of action set pieces ever witnessed in a spy universe film. The superstar will be bringing 12 action sequences in 'Tiger 3'. 

Moreover, 'Tiger 3' is already setting its feat at the Box Office as the advance booking windows are showing phenomenal response. Salman Khan's stardom is showing its power resulting in roaring advance bookings coming in for the film that too without any promotions. This indeed says it all that the film will register a marvelous opening on this Diwali. 

'Tiger 3' is going to bring next-level action on the big screen. Undoubtedly, the film is the most high-octane film of the year that the audience will witness. The trailer has indeed clarified that this time, 'Tiger 3' is going to have a grand scale that has never been seen before on the big screen. 

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

