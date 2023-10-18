Tiger Nageswara Rao: When Ravi Teja Was Seriously Injured, Got 16 Stitches

New Delhi: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is all set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. Cine buffs and fans of Ravi Teja are eagerly waiting with bated breath anticipating India's biggest thief performing some larger-than-life action sequences on the big screens. In the meantime, the director of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', Vamsee shared an inspiring behind-the-scenes moment featuring Ravi Teja from the set.

The director mentioned, "It was the first shot of the biggest action film, and we were shooting the first action sequence 60 feet above the ground level when we encountered a road bump with the first shot itself. Ravi Sir had collided straight into the Jimmy Jib (the camera with a long arm), and this was our first sequence. He was badly hurt, even though he kept saying nothing happened. It was clearly visible that Jimmy's iron knob had hit him 3 inches inside his right knee. We immediately took him to the hospital, where he received stitches."

He further shared, "The stunt director and I kept wondering what would happen next. Should we call off the shoot? Then, exactly 38 minutes later, we received a call from Ravi Sir's team, and Ravi Sir said, "Don't worry, I will come to shoot the day after." And he did come with 16 stitches and shot the intense sequences that you will witness in the film."

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is based on true rumors and stars Ravi Teja along with Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, and the leading ladies Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon in prominent roles.

Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this pan-Indian film starring Ravi Teja is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, and is a Reliance Entertainment release in North India.