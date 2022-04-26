हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff fan faints on seeing him at 'Heropanti 2' promotional event, actor gives her a hug: WATCH

Tiger Shroff's fan can be seen sobbing on seeing the actor. She is escorted to the stage where 'Heropanti 2' star gives her a warm hug.

Tiger Shroff fan faints on seeing him at &#039;Heropanti 2&#039; promotional event, actor gives her a hug: WATCH
Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is on a promotional spree as his film ‘Heropanti 2’ is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. The actor recently visited a mall in Mumbai with his co-star Tara Sutaria. They were greeted by a swamp of fans who were excited to see the two. However, one girl particularly got emotional on seeing Tiger and fainted. She was later made to drink water and assisted on stage to meet her favourite actor. Tiger inquired if she is doing well and gave her a warm hug. The crowd cheered seeing the warm gesture of the actor.

The video of the same was shared by paparazzi and fan accounts on the internet. Check it out:
 

Tiger can be seen wearing a full sleeves red t-shirt for the event whereas Tara was dressed in a gold and black colour crop top that she paired with a matching midi-skirt.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)

The ‘Baaghi’ actor also showed off his eight-pack abs at the event and shared the vieo of the same on his Instagram. “Feels good to be out there again, Thank you for all your love 5 days to go! #heropanti2 #29april,” Tiger captioned the post.

‘Heropanti 2’ will be Tiger and Tara’s second film together. They had also featured with each other in ‘Student of the Year 2’. Apart from them the film also has actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the villain ‘Laila’ in the action-drama.

‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ at the box-office.

