Tiger Shroff Opens Up On His Character In Ganapath, Says 'I Have Never Played So Many Shades Before'

New Delhi: Ahead of the worldwide release of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,' Tiger Shroff opens up about this action avatar. While fans anticipate its release, excitement mounts as actor Tiger Shroff will be showcasing an all-new action extravaganza. Getting candid, Tiger Shroff shared his experience of playing a one-of-its-kind character in 'Ganapath'.

Opening up on his character in 'Ganapath', Tiger said, "Just a fact something its so different, I have never played so many shades before i have always been very one track straight forward hero, this is more of a underdog becoming a hero and ya there is a dark side of him too and there is a very child like side of him too as well."

On shooting action sequences in Ladhakh, Director Vikas Bahl said, "While there have been a lot of films that have shot action in Ladakh before, we got really lucky as we shot on a completely new terrain. It was an abandoned town above Lamayuru where most sequences were shot. So yes, the weather conditions were unfriendly and erratic, with constant dips in oxygen levels. But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practiced hard on days off as well as in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels. Our base was far from the actual shoot locations, but the entire crew was very supportive and hands-on, as it was not easy shifting equipment, costumes, props, etc. from one terrain to another. So yes, we did manage to pull off a really difficult shoot well because we had a great team. Also, I would like to give a big thanks and special mention to the locals who not only helped us acclimatize and adapt to the tough weather conditions but helped us every step of the way to complete an otherwise gruelling shoot schedule."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.