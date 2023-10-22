trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678561
Tiger Shroff Sets The Stage On Fire With Jackky Bhagnani As They Celebrate 'Ganapath' Release With Fans

Following the film's release in cinemas, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the grand release of Ganapath with the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favorite stars live at Navaratri Mahotsava, Mira Road. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Sets The Stage On Fire With Jackky Bhagnani As They Celebrate 'Ganapath' Release With Fans Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has finally been released on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film opened with positive word of mouth from the audiences, and they are loving the pair of lead actors, the action sequences, and the emotional moments. Following the film's release in cinemas, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the grand release of Ganapath with the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favorite stars live at Navaratri Mahotsava, Mira Road. 

On their visit to the garba pandal, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani interacted with the fans and the audiences. The madness of the masses went to a new level after catching a glimpse of both the action superstar, Tiger Shroff, and the producer, Jackky Bhagnani at the event.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl has released on Friday worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

