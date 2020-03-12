Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' proves to be a winner at ticket counters

New Delhi: B-Towner Tiger Shroff is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Baaghi 3'. The movie starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor has turned out to be a money spinner for the makers at the ticket counters.

'Baaghi 3' has emerged as a winner at both single-screen halls and multiplexes pan India.

Manoj M Desai, Executive Director of Maratha Mandir Cinema & G-7 Multiplex said, “Baaghi 3 has witnessed phenomenal response at our theatre. Baaghi 3 recorded the highest advance booking for the year and Tiger’s fans are unstoppable. Tiger has the most penetrated and wide fandom across the country. The single-screen/mass euphoria is definitely there and we are looking at sustained footfalls at our cinemas in the coming days.”

Adding more, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures Limited said, “The surge we saw over the weekend with Baaghi 3 across the centres is definitely a good sign for the film. The audience is happy and everyone is swarming the cinema hall to watch Tiger’s unmatched action. He is definitely the action star who is the most bankable- that is what is working well for the film. We are expecting a sustained footfall to the theatres in the coming days, Baaghi 3 tickets are selling very well and that’s what keeps all the distributors/exhibitors happy”.

The film has earned over Rs 84.97 cr so far at the domestic ticket counters. 'Baaghi 3' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios.

The movie brings Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor back together after the'2016 original 'Baaghi.

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.