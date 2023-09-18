Tiger Shroff-Starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' Unveils Thrilling First Look Poster, Fans Call It 'Fire', 'Perfect'

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' unveils the much-awaited poster on social media. As soon as the poster was released, the fans appreciated the glimpse of Tiger Shroff's rowdy avatar. While a fan commented ' Fire', another user called the first look a 'banger'. Soon enough, the poster was trending on social media.

'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' starrs Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Under the production banner of Pooja Entertainment, 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' is a lavishly budgeted action thriller and is all set to release on October 20th, 2023. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Usko koi kya rokega...jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath



Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat#GanapathAaRahaHai#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct pic.twitter.com/tPWt4rYLFM — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 18, 2023

'Mission Raniganj' is another highly anticipated film from Pooja Entertainment. 'Mission Raniganj' stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. It is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, and is all set to release on October 5th. The teaser piqued the audience's interest, and the recently released song 'Jalsa 2.0' became an instant chartbuster.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has an impressive line-up of projects. Besides 'Ganpath,' where he plays a pivotal role, the action star is set to feature in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan,' scheduled for release on Eid next year. He will also share the screen with Sara Ali Khan in 'Hero No 1' and team up with Janhvi Kapoor for 'Rambo,' promising an array of diverse and exciting roles for his fans to look forward to.