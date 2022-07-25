New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Monday, announced his new action entertainer film `Screw Dheela`. Taking to Instagram, the `Baaghi` actor dropped a special announcement video of the film, which he captioned, "Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai! Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon.."



In the three-minute-long video, Tiger can be seen in a nerdy look, getting punched in the face by goons while trying to explain that he is just a PT teacher, Akhilesh Mishra. Then, the goons bashing him up show him the video of a girl (whose face is in shadows) who calls Tiger `Johnny`. This makes the `Heropanti` actor get into his action avatar and he beats up his tormentors.



Directed by Shashank Khaitan, `Screw Dheela` marks Tiger`s second collaboration with Dharma Production after `Student of the Year 2`. The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited.



`Screw Dheela` marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Tiger with director Shashank Khaitan. Soon after the `Heropanti 2` actor shared the announcement video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.



Meanwhile, the `Flying Jatt` actor, was recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala`s `Heropanti 2` with Tara Sutaria, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in `Ganpath: Part 1` alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.



Apart from that he also has `Bade Miyan Chote Miyan` with Akshay Kumar. Shashank Khaitan, on the other hand, is directing Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer upcoming romantic comedy film `Govinda Naam Mera`, as well as Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh`s upcoming film `Bedhadak`.