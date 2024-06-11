The first half of 2024 has seen some movies turning out to be noisemakers at the ticket windows. While some arrived with a grand scale, others found a place in the hearts of the audience with their compelling narratives. From Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' to Yami Gautam Dhar’s 'Article 370' - the hard-hitting storyline and awe-inspiring visual presentation, have all contributed to the success.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter started the year with a bang. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise. The movie got mixed reviews, grossing Rs 211.50 crore nett in India and Rs 337.2 crore worldwide. It became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Another film, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, raked in Rs 211 crore worldwide. This supernatural horror film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios. A remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, it ranks as the fourth highest grossing Indian film of 2024, the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the highest grossing Indian horror film of all time.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan collected Rs 67 crore worldwide. The film received positive reviews from the critics but failed to create magic at the box office.

Last but not least, Yami Gautam Dhar’s Article 370 collected Rs 74.17 crore. The film emerged as a sleeper hit of 2024, propelling her into the league of successful female-led films. The film ranks 9th among such films.

The first half of 2024 saw a mix of high-budget blockbusters and sleeper hits making huge impact at the ticket counters. Let's wait and watch to witness what the remaining half of 2024 has in store for fans and their favourite stars alike!