Taran Adarsh

Trailers of The Tashkent Files unveiled-Watch

The trailer of the multi-starrer film `The Tashkent Files` is finally out. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the trailer on Twitter. 

New Delhi: The trailer of the multi-starrer film `The Tashkent Files` is finally out. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the trailer on Twitter. 

"Trailer of #TheTashkentFiles... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release... #TheTashkentFilesTrailer"

Based on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the trailer begins with the question, how just hours after signing the Tashkent agreement the former prime minister died. 

The trailer is intriguing and creates a sense of suspense. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Mandira Bedi among others. '

Earlier, Adarsh unveiled the posters from the movie revealing the star cast and their first looks. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 12. 

