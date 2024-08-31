‘Tumbbad’ All Set For Theatrical Re-release On September 13; Makers Unveil A New Poster

New Delhi: The cinematic masterpiece 'Tumbbad', which first graced screens in 2018, is set to make a grand return to theaters on September 13, 2024. This re-release offers both fans and newcomers a fresh opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of 'Tumbbad', a film that has earned widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a fictional, mythological village.

The newly unveiled poster, shared by the makers on their official social media, captures the eerie atmosphere that 'Tumbbad' is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Sharing the poster, the makers of the film wrote, “Doston We are arriving !! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September, 2024!” It is now rapidly going viral across social media and fans are excited to watch the film.

'Tumbbad' has been celebrated for its gripping storytelling, atmospheric cinematography, and groundbreaking production design. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, the film was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, and produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. 'Tumbbad' was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.