Tumbbad Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Earnings Surpass Friday’s, Mints Rs 9.03 Cr Post Re-Release

New Delhi: In a spectacular turn of events, Tumbbad’s re-release has achieved historic box office success, surpassing Rs 9.03 crore in just four days. This extraordinary performance reflects the film's enduring appeal and marks a significant achievement in the realm of cinematic re-releases.

Originally, Tumbbad earned Rs 7.34 crore during its entire first week in 2018, but the re-release has matched this total in just three days, with Day 4 adding Rs 1.69 crore. The earnings breakdown is: Rs 1.65 crore on Day 1, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 3.04 crore on Day 3, and Rs 1.69 crore on Day 4.

This cumulative total of Rs 9.03 crore is a remarkable feat, especially considering that Monday’s collections exceeded Friday’s, which is a rare occurrence in the current box office environment.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has reignited interest and enthusiasm among viewers, demonstrating its lasting impact and relevance.

The film’s success is particularly notable because it achieved these historic numbers without any availability on OTT platforms. The exclusive theatrical run has generated significant buzz and enthusiastic support, underscoring the importance of experiencing classic films on the big screen where their full artistic and emotional impact can be fully appreciated.

The impressive performance over the four days, especially the notable Monday collections, reaffirms Tumbbad’s status as a modern classic and highlights the enduring power of compelling and original filmmaking.