Mumbai: The re-release of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad has been a success. On the film's 6th anniversary, the makers treated fans with an exciting announcement of their next project, titled 'Crazxy'.

On Saturday, the makers of Tumbbad shared the new motion poster of their upcoming film, 'Crazxy'.



Taking to Instagram, Sohum Shah posted motion poster along with a caption, which read, "Doston, aaj Tumbbad ko release hue 6 saal hogaye hai... aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi hogayi aur humaara #Tumbbad ka circle complete hua :)And, after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, #CRAZXY. In cinemas 7 March, 2025. GET READY FOR A #CRAZXY RIDE!"

It is directed and written by Girish Kohli. The film is slated to hit cinemas on March 7, 2025.



'Tumbadd', which graced screens in 2018, was re-released on September 13.



It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.



The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.



Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.