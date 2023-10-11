New Delhi: Over a period of time, we as an audience have seen the talented Vikrant Massey in numerous roles. The actor has presented his acting prowess across the platforms. Be it any length of his role, Vikrant Massey has always left his mark on the screen. However, he is not a man who jumps in for credit instead lets his work speak. The example of the same has been presented by the actor in his upcoming '12th Fail' and the recently released trailer has proved it.

The trailer of '12th Fail' illustrated the acting spectacle of Vikrant Massey. Stepping into yet another different character, the actor is winning his presence in every frame. It presented the actor in a whole new light. The way he is acting his character, speaks volumes about the dedication and conviction the actor brings in to perfect his role.

But what is commendable here is Vikrant Massey's journey. Having paved a long way from television to films, the actor has come so far with a whole lot of quality experience due to which he is today able to nail any character that comes his way. However, he does not come much on the surface and is underrated in nature, but his talent is not. The trailer of '12 Fail' stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication and acting prowess that the actor has not achieved overnight but has crafted with his hard work and conviction.

Apart from, '12th Fail', Vikrant will be seen in Sector 36, Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut film, and in a romantic love story in which he will be paired opposite Raashi Khanna.