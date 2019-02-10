Uri The Surgical Strike collections: The 'Josh' continues at box office

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' refuses to slow down in terms of collections. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark and became the first blockbuster of 2019. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Uri' took the box office by storm as soon as it released.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is on a record-smashing spree... Witnesses a phenomenal 115.96% growth on [fifth] Sat, which is more than double of #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.25 cr]... [Week 5] Fri 2.13 cr, Sat 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 207.13 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

How's the Josh? We must say High!

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Expressing his happiness with the overwhelming response, Vicky Kaushal had earlier written on Instagram “It’s not just a line anymore... I get so many “How’s the Josh?!” videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... from even our Jawaans in the armed forces. It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone. इस प्यार और सम्मान के लिए तहे दिल से शुक्रिया।"