Uri: The Surgical Strike- Vicky Kaushal starrer refuses to slow down at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is on a winning spree. Despite so many new releases, the film refuses to budge at the Box Office. While it was speculated that Manikarnika and Thackeray would hamper its growth, the film has emerged victorious at the B.O.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains super-strong, despite multiple new films... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should see big growth in biz... All set to cross ₹ 150 cr by Sun [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 138.19 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.