Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa celebrate Diwali together with love- PICS

Actors can be seen with their fuljhadis, signifying how as friends, they are lighting up each other's lives.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
  • After all, Diwali is about ringing out the evil and bringing in the good. What say! Let this Diwali take you to the Uunchai of the spirit of giving.
  • Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa will be soon seen in 'Uunchai' setting new boundaries of friendship.

New Delhi: True friendships are such that they last forever. The bond between the foursome Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa is such that the foursome comes together to celebrate life at every given moment, post their Uunchai film shoot completion. 

Here we see them with their fuljhadis, signifying how as friends, they are lighting up each other's lives.

At the same time. The actors have a word of request. To celebrate a noise-free and Pollutionfree Diwali. 

After all, Diwali is about ringing out the evil and bringing in the good. What say! Let this Diwali take you to the Uunchai of the spirit of giving.

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa will be soon seen in 'Uunchai' setting new boundaries of friendship.

The film is set to release on 11 November this year and fans are super excited.

