Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan took every dance step seriously in song 'Keti Ko'

NEW DELHI: The song 'Keti Ko' from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' is making waves with the world grooving to it. The song is Danny Denzongpa's birthday number, and it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan who has won most love, admiration and adulation with his honesty to craft for this song.

"Bachchan sir would personally be there standing in for himself observing and rehearsing. And the other three actors were just as enthusiastic and energetic. It is this energy that made the song Keti Ko," elaborates choreographer Shabina Khan. And this energy of the titans transferred to the audiences. And how!

'Uunchai's trailer takes the viewer on a road trip from Delhi to the peaks of the Himalayas in Nepal. The 'Keti Ko' song featuring Danny Denzongpa alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani is an integral part of the trailer and legends are seen dancing on screen, having the time of their life.

'Uunchai' is one of 2022’s biggest release that boasts of a legendary ensemble, a seasoned director, an iconic production house and a story whose heartbeat is friendship. The film's tagline – Friendship Was Their Only Motivation is the backbone of the film’s trailer.

'Uunchai' is Rajshri's most ambitious film till date. Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, 'Uunchai' is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, and produced by his Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. 'Uunchai' will be in a theatre near you on November 11, 2022.