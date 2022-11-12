topStoriesenglish
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer off to a decent start, earns THIS much on Day 1

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai released
  • The film also stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead role

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited movie 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film has opened to mostly positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer has managed to open with decent numbers at the box office. The film on Friday collected 1.81 crore at the ticket window. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "Limited screens [483].. Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]…Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.

DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss