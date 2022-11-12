Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer off to a decent start, earns THIS much on Day 1

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited movie 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film has opened to mostly positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer has managed to open with decent numbers at the box office. The film on Friday collected 1.81 crore at the ticket window. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "Limited screens [483].. Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]…Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz."

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.