Vaani Kapoor to have 3 back-to-back releases in 2021!

Mumbai: B-Towner Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Sidharth Anand's 'WAR' with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The leggy lass is now gearing up for three back-to-back releases in 3 months.

With Bellbottom locking May 28 as its release date, Shamshera releasing on June 25, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on July 9, Vaani Kapoor will be in an intensely hectic promotional schedule starting April.

"It is remarkable that I have three back-to-back releases in three months. So, I’m mentally preparing myself for an intensely hectic work schedule when I will promote Bellbottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui back to back. I don’t think I will have a single minute for myself for the next five months and I’m not complaining about that," said Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani is excited to present herself in three different and diverse avatars in a span of three months. “What is exciting for me is that audiences will see me in three extremely diverse ways through these projects. I’m only hoping that all these three films are accepted by audiences and play an instrumental role in making people come back to the theatres,” she says.

Vaani expects the audience to come back to the theatres to watch good cinema that gives them an unforgettable experience. She said, "I have shot for these films during the pandemic. The industry has shown its intent to only entertain audiences when COVID-19 subsides. So, it’s really exciting for me to see how audiences will now support our films and the industry. We will offer them some of the best films in the next few months and I’m hoping people will appreciate the content and head to the theatres to watch these movies."