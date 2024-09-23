Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Leaked Video Goes Viral -WATCH

New Delhi: A video leaked from the sets of the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has gone viral, showcasing lead actor Varun Dhawan exiting the set shirtless, followed closely by co-star Sanya Malhotra draped in a striking red saree. The film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, is currently in production and is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

The footage, which has sparked interest among fans, depicts a bungalow-style set. Varun Dhawan, clad in loose black pants, appears relaxed as he makes his exit, with Sanya Malhotra following in her glamorous attire.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the storyline and character dynamics.

In addition to the video leak, Varun recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a playful selfie with his art team while enjoying a day by the pool. He expressed gratitude for their hard work, captioning the photo, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing.”

On work front, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have multiple projects in the pipeline this year. Varun is currently involved in the Hindi remake of 'Theri' with director Atlee, and will also be seen in 'Citadel India' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Meanwhile, Janhvi is busy with upcoming films alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, as well as her Telugu debut in 'Devara' with Jr. NTR.