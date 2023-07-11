trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634129
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor Promote 'Bawaal' In Dubai

'Bawaal' will premiere on Prime Video on July 21 in India and other 200 countries and territories.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor Promote 'Bawaal' In Dubai

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Bawaal' is being promoted in Dubai. The two-day Dubai tour witnessed Varun and Janhvi along with the creators of the film. The team launched the trailer in the presence of global media on Queen Elizabeth II floating hotel. 

The QEII which used to be a transatlantic liner and cruise ship from the 1960’s to 2008, also served as a troop ship for war soldiers in 1982, during the Falkland War. This iconic ship was the most apt venue for the promotions of the film. The event was also attended by Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Director Nitesh Tiwari, co-Producers Warda Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who is also the co-writer of the film, and Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

 

The stars along with Director Nitesh Tiwari, then visited Amity International University, Dubai for a fan engagement activity, where they interacted with hundreds of fans who had gathered to meet them.

'Bawaal' will premiere on Prime Video on July 21 in India and other 200 countries and territories.

 

