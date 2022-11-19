topStoriesenglish
Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya's pre-release promo launched, watch here

Based on ancient Arunachali folklore, 'Bhediya' tells the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man who begins to transform into a wolf after being bitten by the mythical animal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

NEW DELHI: The wait is almost over! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya will soon unleash its magic at a theatre near you.

While the film' official trailer is a viral hit and all its songs are certified chartbusters, fans have been excitedly asking for more glimpses of the creature comedy. As a special surprise, the makers have now dropped a gripping pre-release promo of 'Bhediya'. Titled 'The Bhediya Legend: Pre-Release Promo', the clip hooks us right from the go with an eerie tale about the werewolf.

Based on ancient Arunachali folklore, 'Bhediya' tells the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man who begins to transform into a wolf after being bitten by the mythical animal.

Will Bhaskar escape this curse? Does the monster take over? What happens next? The promo leaves us with many thrilling questions.

With the release of this sensational pre-release promo, it looks like audiences are going howl their way into cinemas from November 25, 2022.

A Maddock Films production, 'Bediya' is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others and is releasing pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

